Virtual meeting debates removal of Father Serra statue near Ventura City Hall

VENTURA, Calif.

Dozens of public comments turned a virtual Ventura City meeting into a marathon meeting.

Council members expected it to go past midnight.

People visiting the statue on Tuesday night wonder if it will moved overnight.

The first statue was created by John Palo-Kangas and dedicated in 1936.

When it was showing signs of age, the original cement statue was replaced in 1989 by a statue made by the late Wilbur Rubottom. The newer bronze statue is not considered a landmark.

The city has been threatened by a lawsuit if they move the statue in a rushed process.

Some people worry if they don't move it soon it will be damaged by violent protesters.

Peaceful protesters last month were told by Chumash Elders not to harm it before it could be removed.

It was recently fenced off to protect it.

Fourth of July demonstrations brought people for and against the location face to face.

Last month Chumash elders met with Mayor Matt Lavere and Fr. Tom Elewaut, the pastor of the San Buenaventura Mission, to discuss relocating the statue to the Mission Serra founded.

"We are of one mind that we do not want this to be done in a violent way or disrespectful manner and so we entered a joint statement of solidarity to have public comment and input for the relocation of the statue," said Elewaut.

A similar statue was beheaded at the Old Mission Santa Barbara in 2017 after Serra became a Saint.

"There are those who want to whitewash historical fact. To say Junipero Serra and the Mission era had no ill effect on the indigenous people known as Chumash is false. Throughout the state of Alta California, tens of thousands died due to European disease that the Chumash had no immune system to fight these diseases. To say that St. Junipero Serra is another Hitler or that the missions were concentration camps to exterminate the Chumash is also categorically false," wrote Elewaut in a newsletter last month.

He said the Archdiocese of Los Angeles is open to moving it to mission grounds.

Some public speakers would like to see the issue placed on an upcoming ballot.

Others say it is time to recognize the distress it causes native people who see it daily in front of Ventura City Hall.

