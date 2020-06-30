Ventura County closing beaches ahead of July 4

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County is closing its beaches ahead of the Fourth of July weekend to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The beaches will close starting at 5 a.m. Friday morning through Monday at 5 a.m.

The closures are in response to a growing number of positive coronavirus cases in Ventura County. There have been more than 1,000 new cases in Ventura County in the last 14 days.

“COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase in Ventura County and throughout the State. It’s important that people do not gather to prevent further spread,” said Public Health Officer Doctor Robert Levin.

During the beach closure, parking lots and restrooms will also be closed. Gatherings are prohibited in the State and fireworks shows have been canceled throughout Ventura County.

“Visiting family and friends still presents a risk of spreading COVID-19. We know people are eager to go out, but we need to remind you on the importance of being safe and protecting yourself and others. Please only gather with the people that you live with. Your actions can help save lives,” said Public Health Director Rigo Vargas.

Beaches in Los Angeles County will be closed through the weekend as well. Santa Barbara County has opted to keep its beaches open at this time.

Residents in Ventura County are urged to continue practicing physical distancing and wear face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The health department recommends everyone continue to wash their hands regularly, disinfect surfaces daily, and stay home if you are feeling sick.

For more information about closures and health guidance, visit VenturaCountyRecovers.org.