Public’s help needed to find family of man who was seriously injured in Santa Paula crash

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to find the family of a man who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car while riding a skateboard near Santa Paula.

Originally identified as a "John Doe," he has now been identified as Eduardo Cardel Hernandez.

CHP says his last known address is in Santa Paula, but Hernandez may currently be homeless.

Hernandez suffered serious head injuries and remains hospitalized. CHP says it has been unsuccessful in locating his family.

If anyone knows Hernandez or can assist in locating his family, you are asked to contact Officer Steve Lutzke at the Ventura CHP Area office at 805-662-2640.