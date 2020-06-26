Skateboarder seriously injured after being struck by car near Santa Paula

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura CHP officers responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian incident near Santa Paula on early Friday morning.

On Friday at around 12:24 a.m., officers say Paul Zavala Jr, 43, from Ventura was driving his 2006 Chevrolet truck eastbound on Telegraph Road, east of Clow Road, in an unincorporated area west of Santa Paula.

Around this time, an unidentified man riding a skateboard was crossing the road on Telegraph Road.

The man crossed from north to south directly into the path of the passing Chevrolet truck.

This resulted in a collision.

Officers say there were no crosswalk or nearby intersection at this location and the lighting conditions were dark.

Due to the impact, the skateboarder propelled into the westbound lane of Telegraph Road where he laid. Zavala stopped his truck on the right-hand side of the road, exited his truck and immediately called 911.

Ventura County Fire Department, Santa Paula Police Department and the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The skateboarder was transported to Ventura County Medical Center. He suffered from major injuries.

Zavala did not sustain any injuries from the collision.

Telegraph Road was closed for about 30 minutes.

Officers say alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the cause of this collision.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding to this crash is encouraged to call Ventura Area CHP at 805-662-2640.