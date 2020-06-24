Traffic delayed in Oxnard due to fatal motorcycle crash

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - One person was killed and traffic was snarled after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Ventura Road and Anna Way.

Traffic was closed on the southbound side of Ventura Road at the intersection of Gonzalez Road while law enforcement was on the scene.

Motorists were told to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The Oxnard Traffic Unit is investigating the fatal crash.

This is a developing incident, check back later for more details.

