Driver charged with DUI in crash that killed woman and seriously injured child

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - The driver of a car that crashed into a scooter, killing a woman and seriously injuring a child, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Jacob A. Caliboso, 21, of Oxnard was arrested Monday after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a woman and young girl who were riding on a scooter.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Road and Laguna Road near Oxnard.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Caliboso was driving an Acura sedan westbound on Pleasant Valley Road. His vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the scooter.

The woman driving the scooter and a 7-year-old passenger were ejected.

The woman died at the scene. She has been identified as Elva Andrade, 55, of Camarillo. The young girl suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Both the woman and the girl were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, CHP said.

Caliboso was arrested by CHP on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, and felony gross vehicular manslaughter.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Ventura Area CHP office at 805-662-2640.