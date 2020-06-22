1 dead, 8-year-old child seriously injured after car crashes into motorcycle near Oxnard

Traffic

OXNARD, Calif. - California Highway Patrol, Ventura County Sheriff's deputies and Oxnard City firefighters responded to a fatal crash at Pleasant Valley Road and Laguna Road near Oxnard.

The crash occurred around 9:13 p.m. Monday evening.

The Sheriff's Office said a vehicle and motorcycle collided on Pleasant Valley Road. The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said there was an 8-year-old child riding on the back of the motorcycle who sustained life-threatening injuries. The child was transported to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment. We do not know the child's current condition.

Oxnard City Fire said the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The CHP Traffic Incident Information Page reported that Pleasant Valley Road was completely blocked off around 9:21 p.m. while emergency personnel responded to the scene.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.