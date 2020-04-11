World Central Kitchen partners with local restaurant to feed healthcare workers

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.

World Central Kitchen has partnered with Fresh & Fabulous Cafe on West Fifth St. in downtown Oxnard to feed healthcare workers.

Workers at Saint John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura and Santa Paula Hospital have been receiving meals.

The kitchen helped during the Thomas Fire and now they are doing it again.

Frech & Fabulous owner and chef Magda Weydt said, "The program helps us stay afloat. We are able to pay our bills and get some of our employees back to work. The meals have been a great relief to the healthcare workers. They have been sending their thanks."

World Central Kitchen was started by chef Jose Andres.

His nonprofit is feeding healthcare workers across America.

To donate visit, WCK.org