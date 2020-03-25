COVID-19 cases in Ventura County reach 50

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There are now 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ventura County.

The county released the latest number Wednesday evening.

There are 50 positive cases in the county with seven people requiring hospitalization. Throughout the county, 808 tests have been completed.

The full breakdown of confirmed cases is as follows:

Ages of Confirmed Cases: # Age 0-17 1 Age 18-24 3 Age 25-44 9 Age 45-64 21 Age 65+ 16 Unknown 0 Total 50 City/Unincorporated Area # Camarillo 8 Moorpark 3 Oak Park 2 Ojai 2 Oxnard 5 Santa Paula 2 Simi Valley 12 Somis 1 Thousand Oaks 7 Ventura 6 Westlake Village 2 Total 50

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A list of essential businesses can be found here.