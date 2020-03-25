Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 7:13 pm

COVID-19 cases in Ventura County reach 50

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There are now 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ventura County.

The county released the latest number Wednesday evening.

There are 50 positive cases in the county with seven people requiring hospitalization. Throughout the county, 808 tests have been completed.

The full breakdown of confirmed cases is as follows:

Ages of Confirmed Cases:#
Age 0-171
Age 18-243
Age 25-449
Age 45-6421
Age 65+16
Unknown0
Total50
City/Unincorporated Area#
Camarillo8
Moorpark3
Oak Park2
Ojai2
Oxnard5
Santa Paula2
Simi Valley12
Somis1
Thousand Oaks7
Ventura6
Westlake Village2
Total50

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A list of essential businesses can be found here.

