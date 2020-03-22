Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 8:30 pm

Port Hueneme closes pier to prevent social gatherings

PH Pier closed
Tracy Lehr / KEYT
PH police patrol beach
Tracy Lehr / KEYT

PORT HUENEME, Calif.

The lack of social distancing led to the closure of the Port Hueneme.

Port Hueneme police are patrolling the beach by the pier.

Before the hard closure too many people were fishing or gathering on the narrow pier.

The restaurant remains open for take-out only, but the city has closed off a large portion of its the parking lot.

Police Chief Andrew Salinas said, "You can't congregate or gather at the beach."

But that doesn't mean you can't work out.

"We want people to continue to maintain a healthy lifestyle especially when we need it most."

Salinas will be sharing information on a regular basis online on porthuenemeemergency.org.
Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of KCOY|KEYT|KKFX.

