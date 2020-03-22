Port Hueneme closes pier to prevent social gatherings

Ventura County

PORT HUENEME, Calif.

The lack of social distancing led to the closure of the Port Hueneme.

Port Hueneme police are patrolling the beach by the pier.

Before the hard closure too many people were fishing or gathering on the narrow pier.

The restaurant remains open for take-out only, but the city has closed off a large portion of its the parking lot.

Police Chief Andrew Salinas said, "You can't congregate or gather at the beach."

But that doesn't mean you can't work out.

"We want people to continue to maintain a healthy lifestyle especially when we need it most."

Salinas will be sharing information on a regular basis online on porthuenemeemergency.org.

.