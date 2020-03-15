Farmers markets make changes to protect customers buying fresh food and flowers

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.

Farmers markets like the one in the Channel Islands Harbor chose to stay open on Sunday, but it was far from business as usual

Steve Turner of Oxnard said, " We are happy to be able to come and get our produce, yeah, it is nice to come a little earlier when there are not as many people."

Shoppers such as Turner and his nephew noticed social distancing signs around the market.

Jesse Petit of Ventura said, "It is a little hard to stay that far away."

Some seller chose not to give away samples.

Rafael Apodaca sells dried fruit and cashew butter.

"It is kind of different because we can't sample anything and so most of our products we sell are based on our sampling and so because we are not sampling people are not coming as much and it is kind of infecting our income," said Apodaca.

Several florists put out their colorful blooms.

Orchid growers said they had hoped to make sales at the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show.

Amber Gomez of Gallup and Stribling Orchids said, Our farmers markets are still going as long as people don't touch, keep it moving. We did have our orchid show canceled, so we do have them here so come and get some."

Farmers market shoppers are hoping the markets continue despite the Coronavirus pandemic.