School district apologizes after Rio Mesa teacher uses racial slur in class

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Union High School District is apologizing after a Rio Mesa High School teacher used a racial slur during class.

A statement posted on social media and the school district's website acknowledged the incident and apologized.

“We want to earnestly apologize for the actions of one of our Rio Mesa High School teachers who used a racial slur in an educational setting,” the statement read.

“Although the teacher's intentions were to educate students about the harmful effects of this word, his actions were not appropriate.”

The school district said they are opposed to any offensive or harmful language based on gender, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, age or disability.

The statement says that the matter is being addressed and the school district is working to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by the incident.

The high school is partnering with local representatives from the NAACP to receive training and education on the sensitive subject.