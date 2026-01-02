Upcoming Infrastructure Project on Busy Nipomo Road to Disrupt Traffic for Months

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) - An upcoming infrastructure project on a busy Nipomo roadway will disrupt traffic flow in the area for several months.

On Monday, Jan. 12, the Nipomo Community Services District (NCSD) is scheduled to begin what is officially known as the "Frontage Road Trunk Sewer Replacement Project Phase 1."

Expected to last through June, the $3.8 million project entails the replacement of sewer pipeline on South Frontage Road between Tefft Street and Division Street.

During work hours, detours will be in place directing traffic to use alternate routes between Tefft Street and Division Street.

Drivers can expect impacts through a handful of traffic control measures that are still being finalized with San Luis Obispo County.

To help minimize the disruption, construction will not take place during the busiest commute hours during weekdays.

Work on the project between Division Street and Hill Street will happen each day beginning at 8:30 a.m. and last several hours through the mid-afternoon.

Work between Hill Street and Tefft Street will take place during evening hours.

According to the NCSD, the project is being done in preparation so the wastewater treatment facility can accommodate future in the community.

In addition, the NCSD is closing its secondary wastewater treatment plant at Blacklake Golf Resort and needs a larger pipeline to handle the increased outflow to its primary site located along Highway 101 and Southland Street.