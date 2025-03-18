Goleta City Council to review changes impacting drivers and business

GOLETA, Calif.-It's been more than half a year since the City of Goleta tried to improve safety and parking in Old Town Goleta.

The city added stripping, back-in parking and green paint on bike lanes.

They also reduced some speed limits in areas where drivers appeared to go too fast.

The parking changes are obvious to locals who drive Hollister.

But some people said they avoid the area if they are not stopping to shop or work.

Shoppers, business owners and operators and the city's traffic engineers said there are pros and cons.

"It was hard to park when there is a lot of traffic because you feel like you are going to go into the traffic and if there were more cars I don't think I would have been able to make the turn and park," said Miriam Silva.

Silva was parked in front of La Chapala Market.

Some business owners nearby said city council members have visited to ask questions and the city engineer is looking into impacts, too.

Traffic Engineer Derek Rapp said it was intended to improve safety and access to businesses.

"I know business overall is down without a doubt it has been down in old town as well that was never an outcome we were hoping for as part of this project it was supposed to be a revitalization project, but that is why we provided so much parking and tried to enhance things for pedestrians in the area and we are very hopeful that business will return." said Rapp.

