Fire crews on scene for car crash in Santa Barbara Friday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel helped with a rollover car crash around 3:00 p.m. on Milpas St. near Jenining Ave. Friday afternoon.

A gray Toyota RAV4 rolled over on its left side with significant damage to its front and left side while a white truck belonging to the City of Santa Barbara also sustained damage in the accident, according to the Your News Channel.

SBCFD crews were cleaning up the scene and shut down the street in both directions with significant traffic due to a nearby school when Your News Channel arrived on the crash scene.

Your News Channel will have more information on potential injuries and causes for the crash when it becomes available to us.