One dead, another majorly injured from suspected DUI crash in Oxnard Saturday night

OXNARD, Calif. – One person died and another was majorly injured after a suspected DUI crash just before 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of Victoria Ave. and Doris Ave., according to the Oxnard Police Department.

OPD officers found a Nissan and a Toyota with heavy damage at the intersection and closed the highway for an unknown amount of time before treating three people in both vehicles.

The Toyota's passenger died from his injuries while the Toyota's 55-year-old driver is listed in critical but stable condition from his injuries, according to the OPD.

The Nissan's 19-year-old male driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after early investigations indicated he traveled north on Victoria Ave. before hitting the Toyota, detailed the OPD.

Both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash after the 19-year-old showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Jail, explained the OPD.

This remains an ongoing investigation and those with additional information on the crash are asked to contact the OPD.