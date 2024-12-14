Skip to Content
Four injured in two-car crash on Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara Friday night

today at 10:08 am
Published 10:11 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department helped four people to the hospital after a two-car crash near Hollister Ave. on Friday night just before 8:00 p.m..

One person suffered moderate injuries while the other three people suffered minor injuries as all four were taken to Cottage Hospital after the crash, according to the SBCFD.

Three ambulances were part of the response and Hollister Ave. remained open after the crash, detailed the SBCFD.

Caleb Nguyen

