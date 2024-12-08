Two men injured in rollover crash in Santa Maria Sunday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department helped two injured men to Marian Regional Medical Center after a rollover car crash in Santa Maria just past 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

The crash happened just west of Bonita School Rd. on West Main St. and one of the two adult men needed extraction for his major injuries, detailed the SBCFD.

Another adult man got himself out of the car with minor injuries and two ambulances helped both men to the hospital, explained the SBCFD.