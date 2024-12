NIPOMO, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol was on scene of a car crash in Nipomo just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday night, causing several lanes to be closed.

The San Luis Obispo CHP advised the public to avoid the area due to traffic from the Nipomo holiday parade.

More information on this incident will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

For the latest road condition updates, visit the CalTrans website.