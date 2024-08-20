Old Town Goleta traffic changes get mixed reviews

GOLETA, Calif.-Traffic changes in Old Town Goleta are getting mixed reviews.

Drivers are being asked to back their cars into new parking spaces in front of businesses such as The Little Dog House.

Drivers and cyclists are trying to get used new bike lanes and one lane traffic in each direction, rather than two.

Some people like it, others think it hurts business.

Lus Molena said she has seen people parking the wrong way.

She want the changes to increase business.

Tony Magallanes said he likes the new look they includes resurfacing the street.

Both work at The Little Dog House.

Desttiny Colunga, who works at Wendy's, said there are pros and cons to the Old Town changes along Hollister Avenue, but she is not complaining.

Goleta will also be getting roundabouts near the 217 freeway.