Measure A 2023 Annual Report details 15 years of local infrastructure investments

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The 2023 Measure A Annual Report marks the 15th anniversary of the voter-approved 0.5 cent transportation sales tax that funds multiple construction projects across the County of Santa Barbara.

In November of 2008, Santa Barbara County voters approved Measure A with a 79 percent majority vote, joining 24 other California counties with a transportation sales tax measure of this type.

The California Transportation Commission recently approved $132.4 million in June of 2023 for the Santa Barbara U.S. Multimodal Corridor Project through Senate Bill 1 for Cycle 3 awards.

“This year’s report underscores our commitment to transparency and accountability in the stewardship of Measure A funds,” said Marjie Kirn, Executive Director of Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. “As we reflect on 15-years since the vote for Measure A, we look to the future with optimism and confidence in continuing our collaborative work to make our community more connected and sustainable.”

More information on the Measure A Annual Report of 2023 can be found here.