Residents warn each other to be cautious on the roads as rain brings out potholes in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Due to the recent rain, Santa Barbara is seeing a number of potholes in the roadways from the rain water seeping in and breaking the pavement.

Some people call it crocodile cracking.

When heavy cars and trucks drive over weak areas in the road, the top layer of pavement can cave in, causing a new pothole or making an old one worse.

There are examples on Nopal St. in Santa Barbara near Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish.

Santa Barbara's Senior Street Maintenance Worker Bryan Rodriguez has seen his share.

"There's a bunch," said Rodriguez.

Many cities and even Caltrans have hotlines and apps where drivers and residents can report potholes in need of repair.

"We have been getting a lot of calls, and now that we have the online app people report potholes everyday. We probably get five to ten calls a day," said Rodriguez, "And we do have a crew that is out there everyday filling potholes – they get to it, it just depends on the day."

Rodriguez recommends residents download the free SB Connect-Santa Barbara app.

Fernando Luna, who drives a Bob Holzer tow truck, said he has had to tow countless cars damaged by potholes.

His advice is to slow way down and, whenever possible, go around.

Sunshine Collision Center and Auto Spa owner David Chavez said city workers just repaired some potholes outside his business on Nopal St.

Chavez said not everyone has the kind of insurance that covers pothole damage.

