Caltrans reopens Highway 154 from Highway 246 to 192 following traffic incident

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans said workers have reopened Highway 154 from the junction with Highway 246 near Santa Ynez to Highway 192 in Santa Barbara after its closure earlier on Thursday due to a traffic incident.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) Santa Barbara Area, lanes remained closed and Caltrans alternated traffic along Highway 154.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.