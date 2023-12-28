Skip to Content
Caltrans reopens Highway 154 from Highway 246 to 192 following traffic incident

Caltrans District 5 Twitter
today at 3:23 pm
Published 12:55 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans said workers have reopened Highway 154 from the junction with Highway 246 near Santa Ynez to Highway 192 in Santa Barbara after its closure earlier on Thursday due to a traffic incident.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) Santa Barbara Area, lanes remained closed and Caltrans alternated traffic along Highway 154.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

highway 154
Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

