Plans for roundabout at Avila Beach Drive

Published 6:14 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A roundabout is coming to Avila Beach Drive near Highway 101. The project has been authorized to advance into the construction phase, which is expected to start in early 2024 and take about 20 months to complete.

Aaron Yonker is the project manager with San Luis Obispo County Public Works. Yonker says approvals and grant allocations from CalTrans and the California Highway Administration have been secured. He appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about the project and the impact it will have on drivers.

