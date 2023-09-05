Highway 101 overnight closures scheduled Tuesday to Friday in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – From September 5-8, Cal Trans has scheduled overnight lane and ramp closures on Highway 101 in Ventura County.

Overnight closures between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. affect one northbound lane, and both the northbound Seacliff off-ramp and southbound Seacliff on-ramp. Additionally, the southbound Seacliff onramp will be closed between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Caltrans

One northbound lane and two southbound lanes on Highway 101 will remain open during overnight hours between Faria Beach and Mussel Shoals.

All work is subject to change due to weather and/or construction-related issues. Caltrans warns residents and businesses located near the freeway that they may experience noise, vibrations, and dust associated with construction activities.

For live map updates, visit the Caltrans QuickMap. More information on the U.S. 101 Pavement Rehabilitation Project is available under the Caltrans district 7 current projects.