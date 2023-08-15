Skip to Content
Multiple-vehicle crash backs up traffic on Highway 101 near Fairview Ave, motorcyclist down

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Traffic is building up near Fairview Ave on southbound Highway 101 due to a multiple-vehicle crash with one motorcyclist down as reported on the California Highway Patrol incident report log.

CHP first reported the incident at 5:17 p.m. on Tuesday noting two vehicles in the center divider with damage, and one motorcycle on the right side with a rider down in the lanes and not getting up.

The current status of the motorcyclist is not yet known, but CHP updated the log at 6:19 to say that there was one major injury involved in this accident.

Two tow trucks were called to the scene at 5:36 p.m., and CHP reported all lanes were open at 6:01 p.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

