Two ramps on Highway 101 closed for construction, June 13 to June 16

SOUTH CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Caltrans District 5 is reporting two ramps, the on-ramp at Cabrillo Boulevard and the Seacliff ramp, both on Highway 101 will be closed for construction work from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16.

The Cabrillo Boulevard on-ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. during that above June window for emergency sinkhole repair including replacing a damaged pipe.

The Seacliff Ramp on the northbound side of Highway 101 will be closed in that same June window, but from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement work.

For the latest on the status of area roads, visit Caltrans' Quickmap.