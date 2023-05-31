Lanes reopen after car fire closed down southbound Highway 101 north of Nipomo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The southbound Highway 101 lanes have reopened as of 12:51 p.m. after Caltrans said it closed the lanes due to a car fire near Los Berros Road.

Caltrans closed the lanes with no estimated time of reopening at 12:39 p.m., and the car fire was first reported on the CHP log at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident caused some traffic build-up in the area, which is still the case as of 1 p.m. according to CHP. To see the most up to date traffic in the area, see: www.keyt.com/traffic.

CHP said traffic is still stopped about a half mile north of Halcyon Rd, as of 1:01 p.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.