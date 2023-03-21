Central Coast storm-related road closures

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – County officials, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provided the following status updates on highway and road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties affected by the storm.

Santa Barbara County road closures (south to north)

Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara: Padaro Ln bridge closure Bella Vista from Romero Canyon to Ladera Ln Around 9:20 a.m., the county reporter a tree and power lines down on Loma Alta near Santa Barbara City College - closing Loma Alta between Cliff and Shoreline (click here for more)

South Coast Mountains: East Camino Cielo from Painted Cave Rd to Gibraltar Stagecoach from Paradise to Highway 154 Gibraltar Rd closure about 500' north of Santa Barbara city limit

Gaviota coast: Refugio Rd from Calle Real to W Camino Cielo

Santa Ynez / Buellton Figueroa Mountain Rd 6.5 mile marker north from Highway 154 Foxen Canyon Rd at 2.8 mile marker – single lane, alternating traffic N Refugio Rd 4.3 mile marker south of Highway 246 – impassable Alisal Rd – Nojoqui Falls Park is not accessible

Lompoc: Jalama Rd at mile marker 6.0 – shelter in place Drum Canyon Rd from Highway 246 at Santa Rosa Ranch mile marker 4.2 to south of Centennial mile marker 3.1 San Miguelito Canyon Rd at Miguelito Park

Santa Maria / Orcutt (click here for an interactive map of the city of Santa Maria): Bedford Pl from Miles Ave to Lakeview Rd Tepusquet Rd from Santa Maria Mesa Rd to Highway 166 Bonita School Road Crossing W Main St is closed at the Guadalupe Dunes Park Kiosk

New Cuyama: Aliso Park Rd from Foothill Rd west to south and at Aliso Park entrance



A Shelter in Place has been issued due to significant damage on Jalama Rd at Mile Marker 6. The road is impassable. Residents are advised to not travel through this area. #ReadySBC — SBCountyOEM (@SBCountyOEM) March 21, 2023

San Luis Obispo County road closures (south to north)

Nipomo: Division St – Riverside Rd to South Las Flores Dr

San Luis Obispo: Southbound Highway 101 lane closure from Cuesta Springs Rd to Stagecoach Rd, and Stagecoach exit is closed

Morro Bay / Cayucos Intermittent closures on Highway 41 near Old Morro Rd and Atascadero Creek Bridge for slide cleanup One lane closure both south and northbound Highway 1 at Toro Creek Rd and from Old Creek Rd to 13th St

Atascadero: Highway 41 from San Gabriel Rd to Los Altos Rd due to slide activity

Templeton: Creston Rd from Neal Springs to Cripple Creek

Ragged Point / Big Sur: Highway 1 full closure at Ragged Point Highway 1 full closure from north of Sand Dollar Day Use to South of Deetjen's Big Sur Inn



