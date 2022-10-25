Olive Mill Roundabout Q & A gives neighbors an update on work set to begin November 4

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Neighbors filled a Montecito Inn conference room to learn more about a roundabout that will soon replace the busy intersection that allows people to drive onto Coast Village Road, Olive Mill Road, Jameson Lane and the 101 Freeway.

It will be called the Olive Mill Roundabout and olive trees will replace the tall palms that will be relocated.

It will also push back the crosswalk and the wooden Coast Village Road sign.

The construction kick off will begin on November fourth and more projects will get underway down the road.

Project spokesperson Kirsten Ayars said, "So the staging for this for Montecito area will be mid- November, then San Ysidro Roundabout starts in the Spring and then freeway construction will start in the Summer."

People asking questions focused on the Olive Mill Roundabout.

They learned it will be one lane with a 20 mile-an-hour speed limit.

It will cause the full closure of the northbound 101 off-ramp at Olive Mill for the entirety of the project and a six week closure of the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Olive Mill during the first stage of the project.

But one lane will be open on other roads during the construction work that will not be done during morning and evening rush hour.

Mayor Randy Rowse said the the project appears to be on the fast track.

And since it impacts Santa Barbara City and Santa Barbara County including Montecito there appears to be a lot of interest.

The project is starting early due to regional funding secured by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments known as SBCAG.

Montecito resident Jay Hanseth said some roundabouts seem better than others and he knows drivers will have to get used to it.

Hanseth said he would prefer other kinds of trees.

The detours will include Flaggers trained to direct traffic in busy areas between Coast Village and Sheffield Drive.

People can sign up to receive updates at www.sbroads.com.

Your NewsChannel will have more on the roundabout project tonight on the news.