Five-vehicle car crash slows traffic near southbound Milpas St. offramp on Highway 101

Southbound traffic on Highway 101 near Garden St. offramp, taken at 5:22 p.m. via Caltrans Live Traffic Cameras.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol said officers are responding to a five-vehicle car crash on Highway 101 near southbound Milpas St. offramp, as of 5:20 p.m. on Friday.

CHP said dispatch received a call for a three-vehicle car crash just before 5:00 p.m., but after a few minutes the problem changed to a five-vehicle car crash with first responders on the way.

No injuries have been reported as of 5:30 p.m., but traffic has slowed significantly in the area as seen on Caltrans' Live Traffic Cameras.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come in to the station.

