Head-on car crash on Highway 154 near Foxen Canyon Rd and Highway 101

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol said officers responded to a two-car head-on collision near Highway 154 and Highway 101 at the Foxen Canyon Rd offramp.

According to CHP, Highway 154 was temporarily closed down near the northbound 101 offramp in Buellton.

The call time for the crash was around 10:49 a.m., and CHP reported that traffic was backed up around the area and there was "lots of debris in the roadway."

CHP reported major injuries, and the patients were transported to a nearby hospital.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office also responded to help with the incident.

CHP said the lanes reopened as of 12:16 p.m. Saturday.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

