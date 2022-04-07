Both lanes reopen after motorcycle vs. semi-truck crash shuts down Highway 154
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol said officers are currently on the scene of a motorcycle vs. semi-truck crash on Highway 154.
Around 3:20 p.m., CHP said both Highway 154 lanes were reopened.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, all lanes were shut down while first responders were on the scene and a tow truck removed the motorcycle, according to CHP.
CHP said that there were undisclosed injuries, and the motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital.
CHP said it received the call around 2:41 p.m., and there were reports that the motorcyclist was down in the lanes.
The cause of crash is under investigation, according to CHP.
This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come in to the station.
