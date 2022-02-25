Car fire closes down third lane on northbound Highway 101 near Las Positas, threatens spreading to nearby brush

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara City Fire responded to a car fire that threatened spreading to nearby trees on northbound Highway 101 near Las Positas Friday afternoon.

The number three lane and the onramp for Las Positas on northbound 101 are both closed by firefighters, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said officers responded to the call just before 3 p.m., and the car was fully engulfed in flames on the right side of the highway.

CHP said the car fire looked like it was going to spread to nearby trees and vegetation along the highway.

Video taken by News Channel crew at the scene appeared to show that the fire had spread to some nearby brush, but firefighters seemed to be extinguishing the area.

Multiple fire engines are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.