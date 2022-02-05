Traffic incident in Carpinteria causes southbound lane closures on Highway 101
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Caltrans District 5 said the southbound lanes of Highway 101 are closed near Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria due to a traffic incident.
The traffic incident is said to involve a big-rig truck and oil spill.
Caltrans reported that traffic is backed up along the southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, with additional incidents near Toro Canyon Road.
Caltrans said emergency responders are on scene.
