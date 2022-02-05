Skip to Content
Traffic
Traffic incident in Carpinteria causes southbound lane closures on Highway 101

Caltrans District 5

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Caltrans District 5 said the southbound lanes of Highway 101 are closed near Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria due to a traffic incident.

The traffic incident is said to involve a big-rig truck and oil spill.

Caltrans reported that traffic is backed up along the southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, with additional incidents near Toro Canyon Road.

PC: Caltrans District 5

Caltrans said emergency responders are on scene.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

