MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. -- Caltrans said they will work alongside Highway 1 starting Monday, Jan. 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

It will take place near the Big Creek Bridge south of Big Sur.

Caltrans District 5 said this road work can cause up to 15 minute delays for drivers.

The road work is to repair rockfall nets.

