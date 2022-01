SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Caltrans said they are working alongside Highway 1 on Tuesday, causing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will take place south of Ragged Point in SLO County.

(PC: Caltrans District 5)

Caltrans District 5 said this road work can cause up to 15 minute delays for drivers.

(PC: Caltrans District 5)

This road work is to repair slide damage from recent storms.