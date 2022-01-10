Skip to Content
2 seriously injured after vehicle goes off cliff near Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Two people were seriously injured after their vehicle went off a steep cliff near Lompoc Sunday night.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of Sweeney Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a GMC pickup went 75 feet off the roadway and down the cliff. Two people, a man and a woman, were trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be rescued by fire personnel.

One suffered critical injuries and the other suffered major injuries. They were both taken to the hospital by helicopter for treatment of their injuries.

Their current conditions are unclear at this time.

Santa Barbara County Fire was assisted by the Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit, Lompoc Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.

