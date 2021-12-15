Ojai man killed in Ventura County rollover crash

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 65-year-old man from Ojai was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ventura County Tuesday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Creek Road near Kiowa Court about three miles south of Ojai.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra on Creek Road when the vehicle went off the roadway and into a rock wall which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The Ventura County Fire Department and CHP responded to the scene. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Ventura Area CHP Office. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has relevant information is urged to contact CHP Public Information Officer Steve Lutzke at 805-662-2640.

At this time, it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.