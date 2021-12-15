Highway 1 reopens on Big Sur Coast after repairs

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 1 reopened Wednesday after 12 inches of rain hit the Central Coast this week, but Caltrans crew said travelers should still expect traffic delays.

California Highway Patrol originally requested to close Highway 1 for nearly 45 miles along the Big Sur Coast with the storm happening on Monday. The closure was extended on Tuesday while Caltrans assessed the damage and made repairs.

Crews worked to clear the road following some rock and debris slides. Despite the heavy rain, most of the scenic highway fared well during this week's storm, Caltrans said.

Highway 1 along the Big Sur Coast will re-open with one-way traffic control at 3 pm today with a full opening at 5 pm. Caltrans will continue repairs on rock nets and debris removal with daytime traffic control in the next few days before predicted storms next week.@CaltransD5 pic.twitter.com/gTGu23dGbr — Jim Shivers (@PIOJimShivers) December 15, 2021

Caltrans said travelers could expect traffic control until 5 p.m. Wednesday and again during daylight hours for the next several days. That includes over the weekend as crews make emergency repairs to prepare for another storm system that is expected to hit the area sometime next week.

These repairs are part of a $1.3 million emergency contract with Papich Construction made on Dec. 14.