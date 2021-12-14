Skip to Content
HWY 1 in Big Sur to close as crews clear rocks and debris from road

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – 44 miles of Highway 1 in Big Sur will remain closed while crews work to clear the road following some rock and debris slides.

The closure stretches from Ragged Point – about 1.45 miles north of the Monterey County/San Luis Obispo County line – to Deetjen's Big Sur Inn, about 40 miles north.

Crews have been working to clear rocks and debris that fell across portions of the road as the rain storm moved through the area.

Despite the heavy rain, most of the scenic highway fared well during this week's storm, Caltrans said.

Right now it is unknown when the closure will be lifted, but the $1.3 million emergency project has already begun.

Signage and traffic control devices will be in place during the closure.

