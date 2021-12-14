HWY 1 in Big Sur to close as crews clear rocks and debris from road

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – 44 miles of Highway 1 in Big Sur will remain closed while crews work to clear the road following some rock and debris slides.

The closure stretches from Ragged Point – about 1.45 miles north of the Monterey County/San Luis Obispo County line – to Deetjen's Big Sur Inn, about 40 miles north.

Crews have been working to clear rocks and debris that fell across portions of the road as the rain storm moved through the area.

#Highway1 in #MontereyCounty will remain closed between Ragged Point and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn to allow for removal and debris from the highway and repairs to a rockfall system at Cow Cliffs. Assessments and updates on closure parameters will be made daily. @PIOJimShivers pic.twitter.com/F7PjeuzXT7 — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 15, 2021

Despite the heavy rain, most of the scenic highway fared well during this week's storm, Caltrans said.

Right now it is unknown when the closure will be lifted, but the $1.3 million emergency project has already begun.

Signage and traffic control devices will be in place during the closure.