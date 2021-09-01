Skip to Content
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Casitas Pass in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Ventura County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on Highway 150/Casitas Pass Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, a semi-truck and a motorcycle collided in the roadway. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was slowed on the winding rural highway as first responders arrived on scene.

