Motorcyclist killed in crash on Casitas Pass in Ventura County

Traffic

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Ventura County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on Highway 150/Casitas Pass Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, a semi-truck and a motorcycle collided in the roadway. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was slowed on the winding rural highway as first responders arrived on scene.

For the latest traffic conditions in your area, click here.