2 injured in HWY 101 crash in Ventura

One person was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 101 in Ventura Sunday
Ventura City Fire Department
VENTURA, Calif. - Firefighters used heavy machinery to rescue a person who was trapped in a vehicle following a crash in Ventura Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Victoria Avenue in Ventura.

(Ventura City Fire Department)

Emergency crews arrived on scene and found two vehicles with major damage in the roadway. One vehicle was found on its roof with a person trapped inside.

Fire crews used heavy tools to cut the person free. They were then loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A second person was also transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The current conditions of these two people is unclear at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

Ventura County
