One killed in crash on Foothill Road near Saticoy

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and Ventura County firefighters responded to a fatal crash near Saticoy Friday afternoon.

The crash was first reported around 1:37 p.m. on Foothill Road at N. Saticoy Avenue.

According to County Fire, two vehicles were involved with a total of two victims.

One person was injured and transported to Ventura County Medical Center. Their current condition is unclear.

A Ventura City fire truck returned to the scene of the crash to extricate the second victim from their vehicle. This victim has reportedly passed away.

The cause is under investigation by CHP.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.