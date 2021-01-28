Rainfall causes flooding on Los Osos Valley Road west of SLO

Traffic

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol reported flooding in the eastbound lanes of Los Osos Valley Road west of the City of San Luis Obispo early Thursday morning.

The flooding was first reported around 2:45 a.m. on the CHP website.

It appears to be located near the intersection between Los Osos and Turri Road.

CHP has not closed any lanes in the area at this time, however, officers are continuing to urge drivers to use great precautions when traveling on wet roads.

The American Red Cross recommends staying off the roads entirely if you don't need to drive during a storm. You should also always turn around or use a different route if you encounter road flooding.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.