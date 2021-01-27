Storm safety includes slowing down on the road

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.

Truck traffic increased along the 101 through Santa Barbara County during temporary snow-related closures along a portion of Interstate 5 known as the Grapevine.

There aren't as many hazard along the 101, but consistent rain from the latest storm has led to spin-outs, stalls and others accidents.

Caltrans Public Information Officer Jim Shivers said, "It's very important that drivers make sure their brakes are in good working order, windshield wipers are working fine. The most important thing is to watch your speed limit in wet weather conditions like this, and to be aware of Caltrans workers on the highway the California Highway Patrol, tow truck drivers and other emergency responders to make sure they get home at the end of their shift and you get home safety as well."

The rainfall that is making its way from San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara County could make road conditions worse in the next day or two.

It could also lead to surface street flooding.

The American Red Cross is also sharing flooding safety tips.

The Red Cross recommends staying off the road if you don't need to drive, and turn around or go the other way if you encounter flooding.

Red Cross is also advising not to go near floodwaters that can attract snakes, insects and other animals. If power lines are down, don't step in puddles or standing water.

We will have more on the rain impact tonight on FOX11 News at 10p.m and NewsChannel 3-12 at 11 and through the morning.