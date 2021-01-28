Northbound HWY 101 reopens at Mariposa Reina after brief closure

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 101 at Mariposa Rein reopened late Thursday morning after Caltrans closed the northbound lanes due to flooding in the roadway.

When the roadway was closed, Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said there was no clear timeline for when it would reopen. At around 11:20 a.m., Shivers said traffic was flowing once again.

Highway workers and emergency personnel were in the area and drivers were told to take extra caution when traveling.

The southbound lanes were open throughout the closure.

Heavy rains throughout the week have caused flooding and mud flow throughout our area.

