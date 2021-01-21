Rescue needed after car goes 600 feet off the side of road near Lompoc

Traffic

LOMPOC, Calif. - One person required extrication after the vehicle they were in went about 600 feet off the side of the roadway near Lompoc Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harris Grade Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the vehicle went approximately 600 feet off the roadway and the person stuck inside needed "extensive extrication."

County fire said a helicopter was initially called in but was canceled. Due to the terrain, crews accessed the car from below. Captain Daniel Bertucelli with county fire said the vehicle was very unstable and the rescue could take several hours.

Photos of Vehicle Over The Side on Harris Grade. pic.twitter.com/dBr58GbuRQ — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) January 21, 2021

The condition of the driver or any other occupants of the vehicle is unclear.

This is a breaking news item and we will update as we learn more.