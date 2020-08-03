DUI suspected after rollover crash shuts down traffic on HWY 1 near Orcutt

Traffic

ORCUTT, Calif. - A single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 1 near Orcutt caused lane closures on Highway 1 Monday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 1 at Solomon Road around 11:10 a.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident log, the vehicle rolled over and was leaking fluid. According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, 10-15 gallons of gas leaked from the vehicle.

The vehicle also struck and dislodged a utility pole, causing power lines to hang over the roadway. Pacific Gas & Electric was notified of the damage power line and a crew was called to the scene for repairs.

The vehicle sustained major damage in the crash and was nearly split in two. The vehicle was occupied by two women who were both taken to the hospital with minor and moderate injuries.

Both lanes of Highway 1 were closed due to the crash. At around 11:40 a.m., the eastbound lane was reopened to traffic.

The crash is under investigation, but according to CHP, alcohol and/or drugs are considered factors in the crash.

