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Dons defeat DP as Chargers long league win streak ends in boys lacrosse

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Entenza Design
Vonn Forrest had a big offensive game for the Dons
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Published 11:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - It looks like a changing of the guard in the Channel League.

Flynn Chenoweth and Vonn Forrest each scored three goals to lead Santa Barbara past Dos Pueblos 8-5 in an early league showdown.

The back-to-back Channel League champion Chargers saw their 20-game league win streak end that went back to 2023.

Chenoweth scored all three of his goals in the first half as the Dons led 5-2 at the break.

(Parker Mercado helped the Dons to 4 second quarter goals. Entenza Design).

The Dons stretched the lead to 7-3 in the third quarter behind two goals from Forrest to complete his hat-trick as Santa Barbara improved to 5-0 on the year after winning their league opener.

DP is 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in league.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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